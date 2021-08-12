Arden Trust Co Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 111,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 21,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.21. 48,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,720. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.44 and a 52 week high of $132.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $170.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

