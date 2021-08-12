Arden Trust Co Has $1.28 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 53,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 53,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,671. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

