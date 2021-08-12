Arden Trust Co Has $914,000 Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Thomson Reuters stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.44. 14,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,048. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $74.82 and a 12 month high of $115.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

