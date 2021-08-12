Arden Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,215 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of MO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.18. 63,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,577,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

