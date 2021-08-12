Arden Trust Co Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 10,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $173.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.