Argon (ARGON) Price Hits $0.0395 on Top Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Argon has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $198,990.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Argon has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,633,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,430,789 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

