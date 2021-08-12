ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 3.2% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $15,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,503,000 after purchasing an additional 233,905 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,401,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 848,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60,171 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,464,805. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.03. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

