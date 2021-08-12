Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) shares rose 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 5,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 494,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
ARKO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 0.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Arko during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Arko during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Arko during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Arko during the first quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Arko by 74.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
