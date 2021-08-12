Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) shares rose 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 5,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 494,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

ARKO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get Arko alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 0.11.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Arko during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Arko during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Arko during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Arko during the first quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Arko by 74.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.