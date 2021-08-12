Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.420-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.18 billion-$8.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.60 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:ARW traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $74.35 and a 1 year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $6,709,386.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,947.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,638. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

