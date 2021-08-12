Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ashtead Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Shares of ASHTY opened at $311.24 on Monday. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $321.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.893 dividend. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

