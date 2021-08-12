ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ (ASLN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,532. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $107.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a current ratio of 18.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASLN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $4,531,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

