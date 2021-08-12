ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €606.00 ($712.94).

Several analysts have commented on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €610.00 ($717.65) price target on ASML in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

