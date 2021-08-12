AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

AZN traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.97. 248,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,669,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.23. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

