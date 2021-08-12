AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.97. AstroNova shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 8,803 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $115.48 million, a P/E ratio of 79.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%. Research analysts anticipate that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AstroNova by 110,050.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AstroNova in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AstroNova by 8.7% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova during the first quarter valued at $4,167,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in AstroNova by 73.1% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 197,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

