AstroTools Market Capitalization Achieves $1.10 Million (ASTRO)

AstroTools (CURRENCY:ASTRO) traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One AstroTools coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular exchanges. AstroTools has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $90,771.00 worth of AstroTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AstroTools has traded up 54.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AstroTools Coin Profile

ASTRO is a coin. It launched on September 17th, 2017. AstroTools’ total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. AstroTools’ official Twitter account is @astronautcap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AstroTools is astrotools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Astronaut is an strategic and tactical investment platform. The Astronaut Team will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a trust and efficient way to invest in the Initial Coin Offerings. Astronaut will base the creation of the platform on its own research company (Picolo Research) with 10,000 subscribers and a track of timely and accurate assessments of ICO quality. Astrounaut token (ASTRO) will benefit the users, every month, with the ownership of a basket of analyst-recommended tokens. Also, the tokens will benefit users as shareholders of the platform's income. “

Buying and Selling AstroTools

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AstroTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AstroTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AstroTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

