Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATRA. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 586,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,983. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.09.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Yarema acquired 32,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $471,091.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,008.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

