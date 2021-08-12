Atheios (ATH) Reaches Market Cap of $37,808.71

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 116.8% higher against the US dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $37,808.71 and $121.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,392.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.28 or 0.06877975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $606.58 or 0.01366411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00373330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00134728 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.89 or 0.00580937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00348088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.64 or 0.00301045 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 46,481,654 coins and its circulating supply is 42,583,661 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.