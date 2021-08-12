Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.250-$12.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.82 billion-$2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

ATKR traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.28. The stock had a trading volume of 719,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,606. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.46. Atkore has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $98.00.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.