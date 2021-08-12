Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATASY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Atlantia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

ATASY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.11. Atlantia has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

