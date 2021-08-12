Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE ATC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.45. 646,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,284. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Atotech has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATC shares. UBS Group cut Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.50 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

