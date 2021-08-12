Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Shares Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Atreca were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 416.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 618,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 498,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Atreca by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atreca by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atreca by 754.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $690,000. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atreca alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ BCEL traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $5.96. 27,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,220. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $219.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.05. Atreca, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $20.29.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.