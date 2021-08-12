Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Audacy in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of AUD stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Audacy has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUD. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth $63,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

