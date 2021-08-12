AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%.

NASDAQ:AEYE traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 944,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $104.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $77,491.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,624.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 45,844 shares of company stock valued at $730,791 in the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEYE. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

