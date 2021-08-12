AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEYE. Maxim Group dropped their target price on AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on AudioEye in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. 5,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,811. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $102.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,828.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 45,844 shares of company stock worth $730,791 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AudioEye by 255.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 98,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioEye by 20.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AudioEye by 6.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AudioEye by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in AudioEye in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

