Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUGX opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Augmedix has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AUGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Augmedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

