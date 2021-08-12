Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUGX opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Augmedix has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AUGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Augmedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

