Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACB. Atb Cap Markets restated an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $7.58.

NYSE ACB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. 123,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,942,576. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%. The business had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.