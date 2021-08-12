Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 1,656 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Citigroup by 29.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,661 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $73.93. The stock had a trading volume of 413,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,166,316. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $149.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

