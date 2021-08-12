Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 4,187 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 35,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,278. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

