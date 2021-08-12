Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys New Position in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 113,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Separately, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZEV traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 64,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,878. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZEV shares. Bank of America started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lightning eMotors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

