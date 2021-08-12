Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 40.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 323,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 92.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,532. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.