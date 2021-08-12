Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $579,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.4% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $5,156,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 187,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 69.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.12. 81,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,972,825. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.61. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

