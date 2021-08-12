Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 82 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.78. The company had a trading volume of 31,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,282. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.56.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

