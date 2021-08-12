Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,976 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $445.10. The company had a trading volume of 52,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.42. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $448.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

