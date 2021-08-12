AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$53.00. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$52.56, with a volume of 35,370 shares trading hands.

ACQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.72.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

