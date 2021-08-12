AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 106.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.81. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $232.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Truist Securities cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,491,333. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

