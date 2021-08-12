Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AVAH traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.46. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

