Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.050-$1.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $382 million-$402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $394.87 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.280 EPS.

AVID stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.88. 222,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,509. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVID has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $729,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at $29,717,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 12,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $445,248.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,540 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

