Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Releases Earnings Results

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 103.39%.

NYSEAMERICAN:ASM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.99. 382,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,809. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.