AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) will post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVITA Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.24). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AVITA Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AVITA Medical.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

In other AVITA Medical news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 465.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after buying an additional 1,290,956 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 35.6% in the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 418,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 109,690 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at $7,603,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at $5,550,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 185.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 174,403 shares in the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCEL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.78. 1,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,129. The stock has a market cap of $441.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48. AVITA Medical has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $29.34.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

