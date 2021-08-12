AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXAHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AXA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

AXAHY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.37. 90,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

