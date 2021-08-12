AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXS. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 760,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.