Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price reduced by analysts at BTIG Research from $123.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 131.48% from the stock’s previous close.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $118.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.76. 26,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,239. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07. The company has a market capitalization of $892.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.51. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $22,397,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

