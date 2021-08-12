Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 45,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 417,057 shares.The stock last traded at $24.39 and had previously closed at $27.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXSM. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Truist dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $118.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $899.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.