Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ayro had a negative net margin of 650.18% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%.

NASDAQ:AYRO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.23. 636,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,305. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.75. Ayro has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 4.00.

Get Ayro alerts:

In related news, Director Sebastian Giordano sold 25,115 shares of Ayro stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $128,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,354.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,338 shares of company stock worth $1,516,832 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.