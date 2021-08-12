B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Century Casinos in a report released on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $419.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 3.15.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 4.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 82,914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

