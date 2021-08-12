B. Riley Downgrades Verso (NYSE:VRS) to Neutral

B. Riley downgraded shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. B. Riley currently has $20.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Verso’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

VRS traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,957. The firm has a market cap of $641.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.06. Verso has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -10.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRS. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verso in the first quarter worth about $6,409,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verso by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after acquiring an additional 181,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Verso by 571.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 167,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verso by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 101,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verso by 22.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 551,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

