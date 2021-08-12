B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for American Finance Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Finance Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $935.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. American Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

