B. Riley Upgrades Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) to “Buy”

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.66% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 47,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,770. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.47.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 45.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 147,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 84,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 37,868 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

