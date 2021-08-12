B. Riley Upgrades Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) to “Buy”

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.66% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SVC traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 47,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,770. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.47.
Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 45.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Service Properties Trust Company Profile
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.
