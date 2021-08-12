Baader Bank Reiterates “€145.00” Price Target for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC)

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.

CWC has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

ETR CWC opened at €120.00 ($141.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $865.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of €128.36. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €81.00 ($95.29) and a 12 month high of €138.40 ($162.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

