Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA) Insider Purchases £992,892.72 in Stock

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA) insider Chris Van der Kuyl bought 285,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.55) per share, for a total transaction of £992,892.72 ($1,297,220.70).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust stock traded up GBX 2.12 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 347.62 ($4.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,638. Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 403 ($5.27). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 338.65.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Company Profile

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

